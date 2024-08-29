Eagles Place DB James Bradberry On IR With Lower Leg Injury

Update:

Jeremy Fowler reports the Eagles are placing DB James Bradberry on injured reserve after suffering a lower leg injury in Wednesday’s practice.

According to Ian Rapoport, Eagles DB James Bradberry suffered a lower leg injury in Wednesday’s practice that involved tendon damage and will miss 6-8 weeks.

Rapoport mentions Bradberry’s injury will not require surgery. He will likely be a candidate for injured reserve.

It was reported this week that Philadelphia had some recent trade talks for Bradberry with other teams including the Titans, so this might hold back any exchange as he recovers.

Bradberry, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.96 million rookie contract in Carolina before departing in free agency.

Bradberry signed with the Giants in 2020 on a three-year, $45 million deal. He was entering the final year of that deal and was slated to make $13.4 million in 2022 when the Giants released him.

The Eagles later signed Bradberry to a one-year contract before extending him on a three-year, $38 million deal in 2023.

In 2023, Bradberry appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 54 total tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception and 13 pass defenses.