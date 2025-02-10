Eagles DE Josh Sweat Looking For Right Situation In Free Agency

Eagles DE Josh Sweat had one of the best games of his career in the Super Bowl ahead of his impending free agency.

He will likely be sought after by several teams, including Philadelphia, and notes that money and the right situation are both important to him.

“Money’s important, sure, but I want to be in the right situation,” Sweat said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I don’t know what it looks like for me now, but I’m happy.”

Sweat has hired Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha as agents ahead of his free agency this upcoming offseason.

“He clearly is one of the very top free agents,” Rosenhaus said of Sweat.

Per Over The Cap, Sweat made a base salary of $1.13 million in 2025, but they had him valued at over $9.6 million for the year as he led the team in sacks.

Sweat, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract and earned a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season.

Sweat would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he signed a three-year, $42 million extension. He played out that deal and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2024, Sweat appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 41 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.