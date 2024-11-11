Eagles Designate LT Jordan Mailata To Return

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have designated LT Jordan Mailata to return from injured reserve.

We are opening the practice window for T Jordan Mailata (Injured Reserve) today. pic.twitter.com/VUavOKMi85 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 11, 2024

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

The veteran has been out for the past month with a hamstring injury.

Mailata, 27, is a former Australian rugby player who made the decision to pursue an NFL career. He was selected with the No. 233 overall pick in the seventh round in 2018 after the Eagles traded up with the Patriots to get him.

Mailata agreed to a four-year, $2,549,392 rookie contract with the Eagles and was set to make a base salary of $660,000 for the 2021 season.

He then signed a four-year, $64 million extension in 2021 and had two years left in his deal when signing a new three-year, $66 million deal in April that included a $20 million signing bonus and $48 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Mailata has appeared in five games with five stats for the Eagles.