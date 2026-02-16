Eagles Expected To Name Parks Frazier QB Coach

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Eagles are expected to name pass game coordinator Parks Frazier their new QBs coach under OC Sean Mannion.

Frazier, 34, played quarterback collegiately at Murray State. He transitioned into coaching and had stops at Samford, Middle Tennessee State and Arkansas State before joining the Colts as HC Frank Reich’s personal assistant in 2018.

Frazier was promoted to offensive quality control coach in 2020, then to assistant QB coach in 2021. He added pass-game specialist to his title in 2022, and was promoted to interim OC for part of the 2022 season when Marcus Brady was fired.

From there, the Panthers hired Frazier as their pass game coordinator for the 2023 season. He was hired by Miami as an offensive assistant in 2024 before the Eagles hired him ahead of the 2025 season as a pass game specialist.