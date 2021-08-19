Eagles Have Received Trade Inquires For OT Andre Dillard

According to Jeff McLane, multiple teams have directly and indirectly inquired with the Eagles about OT Andre Dillard‘s availability in a trade.

The former first-round pick has appeared to fall behind Jordan Mailata in the competition to start at left tackle. However, McLane thinks it’s doubtful that another team will pony up enough to convince the Eagles to give up on Dillard.

Meanwhile, Matt Lombardo has been told “quite a few teams” are in the mix and have expressed interest in Dillard.

Drafted to be the heir to Jason Peters at left tackle, Dillard has struggled with injuries and performance. He missed the entire 2020 season with a torn pec.

Dillard, 25, was drafted by the Eagles in the first round out of Washington State in 2019. He is entering the third year of his four-year, $12.371 million rookie deal.

The deal includes a fifth-year option for Philadelphia to make a decision on in 2022.

In 2019, Dillard appeared in all 16 games for the Eagles and made four starts.

