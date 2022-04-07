Eagles Had Virtual Visit With S Tyrann Mathieu

Update:

Ian Rapoport reports that the Eagles had a virtual visit with free agent S Tyrann Mathieu.

Nick Underhill hears that the Eagles have interest in free agent S Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu recently visited with the Saints and Underhill adds that they could have competition from Philadelphia for his services.

This fits with a prior report from Jordan Schultz, who listed several teams with at least some interest in signing Mathieu.

Mathieu, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2013. He was entering the third year of his five-year, $64.1 million contract that included $35 million guaranteed when the Cardinals released him.

The Texans later signed Mathieu to a one-year contract worth $7 million before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs in 2019. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Mathieu appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 76 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, and one defensive touchdown.

