Eagles Interviewing Texans QB Coach Jerrod Johnson For OC Vacancy

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports the Eagles are set to interview Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson for their OC opening on Monday.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Eagles’ OC opening:

Former Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Falcons OC Zac Robinson (Buccaneers)

Ole Miss OC Charlie Weis Jr (Expected)

(Expected) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins Pass Game Coordinator Bobby Slowik (Dolphins)

Former Buccaneers OC Josh Grizzard (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Bears OC Declan Doyle (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins OC Frank Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson (Scheduled)

Johnson, 37, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2011. During his career, Johnson played for the Steelers, Seahawks, Bears, Ravens, and Cowboys.

He joined the 49ers under the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2017 and had a similar position with the Colts in 2019.

Johnson was promoted to offensive quality control coach with the Colts in 2020. He then got a job with the Vikings as the assistant QB coach under HC Kevin O’Connell. The Texans hired him as their QB coach in 2023 and he has remained in that role ever since.