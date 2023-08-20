Eagles LB Myles Jack Retiring

According to Ian Rapoport, veteran Eagles LB Myles Jack has informed the team he plans to retire.

Jack just signed on with the Eagles for an eighth season but his brief time in training camp apparently was enough for him to realize he’s ready to call it a career.

Jack, 27, wound up being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of UCLA after they traded up to acquire him. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.3 million rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $57 million extension with $33 million guaranteed.

Jack had two years remaining on that deal with base salaries of $10.5 million and $11.25 million when the Jaguars released him in 2022. He quickly caught on with the Steelers on a two-year, $16 million deal. Pittsburgh opted to release Jack back in March after one season.

In 2022, Jack appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 104 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and three pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 65 linebacker out of 81 qualifying players.