Eagles Make Four Moves Including Activating OT Andre Dillard

The Philadelphia Eagles announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 6 game.

The full list includes:

Eagles activated OT Andre Dillard from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Eagles placed DE Janarius Robinson on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Eagles elevated S Andre Chachere to their active roster.

to their active roster. Eagles placed OT Jarrid Williams on the practice squad injured list.

Dillard, 26, was drafted by the Eagles in the first round out of Washington State in 2019. He is in the final year of his four-year, $12.371 million rookie contract with Philadelphia.

Dillard will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Dillard appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and made five starts at left tackle.