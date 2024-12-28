Eagles Make Six Roster Moves, Activate DE Bryce Huff

The Philadelphia Eagles announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 17 game.

The full list includes:

Eagles signed QB Ian Book to their active roster.

to their active roster. Eagles activated DE Bryce Huff from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Eagles elevated RB Tyrion Davis-Price and LB Dallas Gant to their active roster.

and LB Dallas Gant to their active roster. Eagles waived DE Charles Harris .

. Eagles placed WR Britain Covey on injured reserve.

Huff’s been out with a wrist injury that eventually needed surgery, so the Eagles are getting him back just in time for the stretch run and the postseason.

Huff, 26, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed the standard three-year UDFA deal.

New York re-signed him as a restricted free agent in 2023. Huff was testing the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Eagles.

In 2024, Huff has appeared in 10 games for the Eagles and recorded 10 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.