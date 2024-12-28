Eagles Make Six Roster Moves, Activate DE Bryce Huff

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Philadelphia Eagles announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 17 game. 

Eagles helmet

The full list includes:

Huff’s been out with a wrist injury that eventually needed surgery, so the Eagles are getting him back just in time for the stretch run and the postseason. 

Huff, 26, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed the standard three-year UDFA deal.

New York re-signed him as a restricted free agent in 2023. Huff was testing the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Eagles.

In 2024, Huff has appeared in 10 games for the Eagles and recorded 10 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble. 

