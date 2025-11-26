Eagles Place S Andrew Mukuba On IR, Call Up WR Britain Covey

The Philadelphia Eagles have placed S Andrew Mukuba on injured reserve Wednesday and promoted WR Britain Covey to their active roster, according to Ian Rapoport.

Mukuba is undergoing surgery to repair a fractured ankle suffered in Sunday’s game.

Mukuba quickly ascended into a starting role for the Eagles this year and has been solid, so this would be a blow to the defense.

Mukuba, 22, was a four-star recruit and the eighth-ranked safety in the 2021 recruiting class out of Austin, Texas. He committed to Clemson and transferred to Texas for his final season.

The Eagles used the No. 64 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Mukuba. He signed a four-year, $7,155,826 rookie contract with a $1,844,237 signing bonus.

In 2025, Mukuba appeared in 11 games for the Eagles and recorded 46 total tackles, two tackles for loss, half a sack, two interceptions and three pass deflections.