Eagles Pushing To Re-Sign S C.J. Gardner Johnson

According to John Clark, the Eagles are making a “big push” to re-sign free agent S C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Jordan Schultz confirmed Philadelphia is looking to secure a long-term extension with Gardner-Johnson.

Last month, it was reported Philadelphia considers signing Gardner-Johnson as a “priority” this offseason.

Gardner-Johnson, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2019 out of Florida. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.54 million when the Saints traded him to the Eagles during the preseason.

In 2022, Gardner-Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and recorded 61 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, and eight pass defenses.