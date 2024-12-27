Eagles QB Kenny Pickett Expected To Start Week 17

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said it will be “tough” for QB Jalen Hurts to be available for Week 17 due to his concussion, meaning QB Kenny Pickett is expected to start Week 17.

“It’s going to be tough for him to make it this week,” Sirianni said regarding Hurts’ status, per Tim McManus.

Pickett, 25, the Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft. He was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Pickett signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025. Pittsburgh traded him to the Eagles back in March.

In 2024, Pickett has appeared in four games and completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 148 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.