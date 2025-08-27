Eagles Re-Signing QB Kyle McCord To PS

Tom Pelissero reports that the Eagles are re-signing sixth-round QB Kyle McCord to their practice squad.

McCord, 22, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Syracuse. He signed a four-year, $4,461,232 rookie deal through 2028 and was set to make a base salary of $840k in 2025.

He began his college career with Ohio State before transferring to Syracuse for his final season of eligibility.

During his college career, McCord completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 8,555 yards, 61 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. He also recorded three rushing touchdowns.