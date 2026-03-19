Eagles Reworking K Jake Elliott’s Contract

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Eagles reworked K Jake Elliott‘s contract by reducing his base pay from $6 million to $5 million in exchange for guaranteeing the entire salary.
Garafolo adds Elliott’s cap number for 2026 was lowered by $240k.
Elliott, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.677 million contract, but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.
The Eagles signed Elliott to their practice squad a few weeks later and re-signed him to a one-year, $645,000 deal for the 2019 season. Later that year, he signed a five-year, $19.3 million extension with Philadelphia.
Elliott signed another extension with the Eagles before the 2024 season for four years, $24 million.
In 2025, Elliott appeared in all 17 games and made 20 of 27 field goal attempts (74.1 percent) to go along with 41 of 42 extra points.
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