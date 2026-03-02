Eagles Sign DE Ta’Quon Graham

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed DE Ta’Quon Graham to a contract.

Graham, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas.

He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and re-signed with Atlanta to a one-year deal last March.

Graham was placed on injured reserve in August and eventually waived in November before signing to the Eagles’ practice squad shortly after.

In 2025, Graham appeared in two games for the Falcons and recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss.