Eagles Sign WR Khalil Tate & P Arryn Siposs To Futures Deals

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday that they’ve signed P Arryn Siposs and WR Khalil Tate to futures contracts. 

Here’s the updated list of figures signings for the Eagles:

  1. WR Deontay Burnett
  2. TE Hakeem Butler
  3. S Blake Countess
  4. DT Treyvon Hester
  5. CB Lavert Hill
  6. RB Elijah Holyfield
  7. CB Jameson Houston
  8. DE Matt Leo
  9. DE Joe Ostman
  10. TE Tyree Jackson
  11. DB Kevon Seymour
  12. P Arryn Siposs
  13. WR Khalil Tate

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Tate, 21, was one of the most college dynamic players in the country during his time at Arizona. The Eagles later signed him to a contract after going undrafted last year. 

Philadelphia waived him in July. 

During his college career at Arizona, Tate appeared in 40 games over the course of four seasons and completed 58 percent of his passes for 6,318 yards, 57 touchdowns and 31 interceptions over the course of four seasons. He also rushed for 2,285 yards and 18 touchdowns.

