Eagles Sign WR Parris Campbell To Active Roster, Elevate OL Jack Driscoll

The Eagles announced that they have signed WR Parris Campbell to their active roster and elevated OL Jack Driscoll.

Campbell, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Ohio State during the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out of the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $4.7 million with $2.7 million guaranteed.

Campbell played out his rookie contract and caught on with the Giants last offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2024 season and was released by the team, winding up on their practice squad.

In 2024, Campbell has appeared in two games for the Eagles and caught six passes for 30 yards and one touchdown.