Eagles Signing CB Josiah Scott To Active Roster

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed CB Josiah Scott to the active roster, per his agent.

Scott can play nickel corner, which is a problem area for the Eagles right now. He also has been with the team for the bulk of the past three years, so there’s some familiarity.

Scott, 24, was drafted by the Jaguars in the fourth round out of Michigan State in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,938,939 that included a signing bonus of $643,939 when the Jaguars traded him to the Eagles in May.

The Eagles waived Scott coming out of the preseason in 2023 and he signed on with the Steelers practice squad. However, he was cut after two weeks.

In 2022, Scott appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 26 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and eight pass deflections.