Eagles Waiving G Trevor Keegan

The Philadelphia Eagles are waiving G Trevor Keegan, according to Adam Schefter.

The second-year lineman survived the initial wave of cuts yesterday but was pushed out as the Eagles continue to reshuffle their roster. He’s a candidate to return but will have to clear waivers tomorrow.

Keegan, 24, was a three-year starter at Michigan. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection and team captain as a senior.

The Eagles used the No. 172 overall pick in the fifth round on Keegan. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $4,274,276 contract which includes a signing bonus of $254,276.

For his college career, Keegan appeared in 44 games and made 37 starts with 36 of them coming at left guard.

In 2024, Keegan appeared in one game for the Eagles.