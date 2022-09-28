Eagles Worked Out G John Miller & OL Tyrese Robinson

According to Aaron Wilson, the Eagles brought in free agent G John Miller and OL Tyrese Robinson for tryouts on Wednesday.
Miller, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed a three-year $16.5 million deal with the Bengals in 2019.
However, the Bengals released him after just one season and he quickly signed with the Panthers on a one-year, $4 million deal. He re-signed with Carolina for the 2021 season.
In 2021, Miller appeared in 10 games for the Panthers, making 10 starts for them at guard.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!