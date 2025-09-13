Eagles WR A.J. Brown Received Offseason Trade Interest From Multiple Teams

Dianna Russini reports that veteran Eagles WR A.J. Brown received trade interest from multiple teams this past offseason.

However, Eagles GM Howie Roseman refused all offers for Brown, which Russini notes could potentially change given his struggle to open the season.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown has appeared in one game for the Eagles and caught one pass for eight total yards.

We will have more on Brown as it becomes available.