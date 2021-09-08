Titans Activate C Ben Jones & G Nate Davis From COVID-19 List

The Titans announced they have activated C Ben Jones and G Nate Davis from the COVID-19 list.

Jones, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $17.5 million contract that included $7.5 million guaranteed with the Titans for the 2016 season.

Jones was entering the final year of his deal when he agreed to a two-year, $13.5 million extension in 2019.

In 2020, Jones appeared in all 16 games for the Titans, starting all of them at center.

Davis, 24, was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2019 draft. He is currently in the third year of a four-year, $3.7 million deal with Tennessee.

During his career, Davis has played in 29 games for the Titans, starting 28, all of which have been at right guard.