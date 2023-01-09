Falcons Announce 18 Futures Deals

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Monday they have signed 18 players to futures contracts.

The full list includes:

WR Josh Ali RB B.J. Baylor OLB Quinton Bell DL Amani Bledsoe LB Dorian Etheridge CB Javelin Guidry TE Tucker Fisk CB Matt Hankins OL Jonotthan Harrison WR Ra’Shaun Henry LB Nate Landman DB Dylan Mabin DB Jamal Peters TE John Raine FB Clint Ratkovich CB John Reid OL Justin Shaffer OL Tyler Vrabel

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Harrison, 31, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2014. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his three years in Indianapolis but wasn’t tendered a restricted offer in 2017.

The Jets later signed Harrison to a one-year contract and he returned to the Jets on a two-year, $6 million contract in 2019.

Unfortunately, New York released him coming out of training camp and he later signed on to the Bills’ practice squad. He signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Giants in 2021 and bounced on and off their practice squad last season. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons back in June but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and returned to their practice squad later on.

In 2019, Harrison appeared in all 16 games for the Jets, making 10 starts for them.