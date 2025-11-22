Falcons Announce Six Moves, Activate LB Divine Deablo

The Falcons announced six roster moves on Saturday ahead of Week 12, including officially activating LB Divine Deablo to the active roster.

In addition, Atlanta made the following roster moves:

Atlanta designated Deablo to return earlier this week after being placed on injured reserve in late October.

Deablo, 27, was a third-round pick by the Raiders out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $4.98 million rookie deal through 2024 and made a base salary of $3.116 million in the final year of his deal.

When testing the free agent market for the first time in his career, Deablo signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Falcons.

In 2025, Deablo has appeared in six games for the Falcons and recorded 24 tackles and half of a sack.