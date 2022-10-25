Falcons Announce Three Moves, Release DL Marlon Davidson

The Atlanta Falcons announced three roster moves on Tuesday, including releasing DL Marlon Davidson, releasing LB Jordan Brailford from the practice squad, and signing CB BoPete Keyes to the practice squad in his place.

– DL Marlon Davidson has been released

– LB Jordan Brailford has been released from the PS

Davidson, 24, was selected with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 draft by the Falcons out of Auburn.

He signed a four-year, $6.9 million contract with the Falcons that included $4,121,379 fully guaranteed.

In 2021, Davidson appeared in 11 games for the Falcons and recorded 21 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, one interception, and one defensive touchdown.