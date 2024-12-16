Falcons Announced Four Moves Ahead Of Monday Night Football

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have activated second-round DT Ruke Orhorhoro from injured reserve.

We have made the following roster moves: – Activated Ruke Orhorhoro from the IR

– Placed Troy Andersen on the IR

– Elevated Josh Woods from PS

– Signed Tanner Brown to the PS — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 16, 2024

Atlanta placed LB Troy Andersen on injured reserve to make room. The Falcons also elevated LB Josh Woods and signed K Tanner Brown to the practice squad.

Orhorhoro, 23, is a former second-round pick by the Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was a three-year starter at Clemson and earned third-team All-ACC honors in 2023.

He’s in the first year of a four-year, $9,916,126 contract that includes a $4,031,728 signing bonus.

In 2024, Orhorhoro has appeared in four games for the Falcons and recorded five tackles.