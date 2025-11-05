Falcons Cut DL Ta’Quon Graham

The Atlanta Falcons announced they released DL Ta’Quon Graham on Wednesday, per Tori McElhaney of the team’s site.
This comes as a corresponding roster move to signing K Zane Gonzalez.
Graham, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas.
He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and re-signed with Atlanta to a one-year deal in March.
In 2025, Graham has appeared in two games for the Falcons and recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss.
