Falcons Hiring Browns OC Tommy Rees To Same Role

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons are hiring Browns OC Tommy Rees to the same role on their staff.

Rees comes over along with new Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski from Cleveland. While this was a lateral move and the Browns could have blocked it, it’s likely the new Browns head coach would have wanted to go in a different direction.

Rees, 33, played quarterback at Notre Dame before getting into coaching in 2015. He had low-level roles at Northwestern and with the Chargers before returning to Notre Dame as the QB coach in 2017.

Rees was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020 and left for the same role on Alabama’s staff in 2023. Cleveland hired him as their tight ends coach ahead of the 2024 season. He was promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2025 season.

In 2025, the Browns’ offense ranked 31st in points and 30th in total yards. They ranked 31st in passing yards and 27th in rushing yards.