Falcons Hosting S Justin Simmons For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons are hosting S Justin Simmons for a visit.

He’s one of the best free agents still available and would be a big boost to the Falcons’ secondary which has been hit with injuries in recent days.

Simmons has also had a visit with the division-rival Saints, so there’s an interesting potential competition for his services brewing.

Simmons, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.02 million rookie contract that included a $645,420 signing bonus and was franchise-tagged by the Broncos in 2020.

Simmons was franchised again before he signed a four-year, $61 million extension with the Broncos in 2021. He was set to make a base salary of $14.5 million in the final year of that deal in 2024.

In 2023, Simmons appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and recorded 70 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three interceptions and eight pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.