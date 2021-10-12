Falcons Make Three Practice Squad Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that they’ve signed TE Parker Hesse to their practice squad and released K Elliott Fry and OLB George Obinna from the unit.

Here’s the Falcons updated practice squad:

Fry, 26, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2017. Fry joined the Orlando Apollos of the now-defunct AAF in 2019 and converted all 14 field goals he attempted with a long of 44 yards.

The Bears signed him to a contract before cutting him loose during the preseason. He had a brief stint with the Ravens before signing a futures contract with the Panthers for the 2020 season.

Fry was later waived and claimed by the Buccaneers, but was waived at the start of the regular season. He landed with the Falcons and has been on and off of their practice squad ever since.

In 2020, Fry appeared in one game for the Falcons and made his lone field goal attempt while going 1-2 on PATs.