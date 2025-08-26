Falcons Releasing LB/S Ronnie Harrison

Per Adam Schefter, the Falcons are releasing veteran LB/S Ronnie Harrison on Tuesday as part of their roster cutdown.

Harrison, 28, was selected with the No. 93 overall pick in the third round out of Alabama by the Jaguars in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,263,032 contract that includes an $803,032 signing bonus.

He was in the third year of his rookie deal when the Jaguars traded him to the Browns heading into the 2020 season. He returned to Cleveland on a one-year deal in 2022 after playing out his rookie contract.

Harrison joined the Colts in August of 2023 before being added to their practice squad. He was promoted in November. He re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal back in March before being let go and catching on with the Falcons.

In 2024, Harrison appeared in 10 games, recording two tackles and one forced fumble.