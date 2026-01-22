Falcons Request GM Interview With Former Jets GM Joe Douglas

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports the Falcons requested an interview with Eagles senior personnel director and former Jets GM Joe Douglas for their GM opening.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Falcons’ GM job from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl (Requested)

(Requested) Texans assistant GM James Liipfert (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Bradway (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles senior personnel director Joe Douglas (Requested)

Douglas, 49, began working for the Ravens in their personnel department in 2000 and spent 15 years with the organization. The Bears hired him as their director of college scouting for the 2015 season.

Douglas spent one year in Chicago before joining the Eagles as their vice president of player personnel the following year. From there, he joined the Jets as their general manager in 2019.

New York fired him in November of 2024 in his sixth year on the job. He was then hired by the Eagles as a senior personnel director for the 2025 season.

In six years as the GM of the Jets, Douglas had a record of 30-64 with no playoff appearances.