Falcons Sign TE David Wells, Place TE Ryan Becker On Injured Reserve

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have signed TE David Wells and placed TE Ryan Becker on their injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Wells, 26, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in 2018 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad and was re-signed to a futures deal the following offseason.

The Patriots signed him to their practice squad in November of last year but was after a week. New England re-signed him back in July but was waived earlier this week.

During his four-year college career at San Diego State, Wells recorded 38 receptions for 449 yards (11.8 YPC) and six touchdowns.