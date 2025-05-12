Falcons Sign First-Round DE James Pearce Jr, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Atlanta Falcons are signing first-round DE James Pearce Jr. to a rookie contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

He’s their final pick of the 2025 class to sign.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 15 Jalon Walker LB Signed 1 26 James Pearce EDGE Signed 3 96 Xavier Watts S Signed 4 118 Billy Bowman Jr S Signed 7 218 Jack Nelson OT Signed

Pearce, 21, was a two-year starter at Tennessee and was a two-time, first-team All-SEC selection. He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after his junior season.

The Falcons used the No. 26 overall pick in round one on Pearce. He’s projected to sign Pearce to a four-year, $16,756,186 contract that includes a $8,826,316 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his three-year college career, Pearce recorded 71 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one recovery, one interception returned for a touchdown, and two pass deflections in 39 career games.