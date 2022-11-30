Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Out For The Season With Torn MCL

According to Tori McElhaney, Falcons HC Arthur Smith has ruled out TE Kyle Pitts for the remainder of the season due to a torn MCL which required him to undergo surgery on Tuesday.

Pitts, 22, was a two-year starter at Florida and a first-team All-SEC select as a sophomore and junior. He won the John Mackey Award for the best tight end in the country before the Falcons drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $32,910,494 contract with the Falcons that includes a $21,294,905 signing bonus. The Falcons will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Pitts appeared in ten games for the Falcons and recorded 25 catches for 313 yards (12.5 YPC) and two touchdowns.