Former Lions OC John Morton Joining Broncos As Postseason Consultant

Per Adam Schefter, former Lions OC John Morton will be joining the Broncos as an offseason consultant after being fired by Detroit.

He lasted just one season in Detroit, who will be in the market for a new OC. Morton has a history with Broncos HC Sean Payton, as the duo worked together during their time in New Orleans.

Morton, 56, began his NFL coaching career with the Raiders back in 1993. He has worked for a number of teams, including the Packers, Raiders, Jaguars, Chargers, and 49ers, before the Saints hired him as their WRs coach in 2015. After two years in New Orleans, Morton agreed to become the Jets’ offensive coordinator in 2017.

The Jets elected to fire Morton after one season, and he later joined the Raiders as a senior offensive assistant. He had one year with the Lions before joining the Broncos as their passing game coordinator in 2022.

The Lions later hired him as offensive coordinator for the 2025 season.

We will have more on Morton as it becomes available.