Former Raiders DE Chandler Jones Arrested Again

Former Raiders DE Chandler Jones has been arrested for the second time in as many months, per David Ferrara.

Both arrests were for the same charge. Jones was booked Tuesday and charged with violating a domestic violence temporary protection order, per police records obtained by Ferrara.

The previous arrest was on September 29. The Raiders released Jones soon after that but he had not played a game for them this season after going on the non-football illness list.

Jones’ behavior on social media has been erratic since September. The team declined to elaborate on his absence other than to cite personal reasons, and people close to Jones have not said much either.

Jones, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $8.173 million contract before the Patriots picked up his fifth-year option back in April of 2015.

The Patriots elected to trade Jones to the Cardinals in 2016 for G Jonathan Cooper and a 2016 second-round pick. Arizona franchise-tagged Jones before signing him to a five-year, $82.5 million deal.

Jones made a base salary of $15.5 million in 2021. The Cardinals declined to franchise Jones, which paved the way for him to hit the open market. He later agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 38 tackles, four and a half sacks, and one forced fumble.