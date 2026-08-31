Five Reported Giants Practice Squad Signings So Far, Including WR Braxton Berrios

According to Dan Duggan, WR Dalen Cambre, FB Grant Finley, DL Josh Tupou and S Raheem Layne are re-signing to the Giants’ practice squad.

Tupou is a veteran and doesn’t have to clear waivers. The other three do but Duggan apparently has some intel that they’ve made it through the waiver wire.

Adam Schefter reports WR Braxton Berrios will re-sign to the practice squad as well with the plan being to elevate him to the active roster for Week 1.

Tupou, 32, wound up signing on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado back in 2017. He was on and off their roster during his rookie season, but managed to make the 53-man roster in 2018.

Tupou re-signed with Cincinnati on a one-year deal for 2019 and returned to Cincinnati on a one-year restricted tender worth $2.133 million in 2020. However, he opted out of the season due to the pandemic and his contract tolled to 2021.

He re-signed with the Bengals again in March 2022 and played with the team through the 2023 season. Later, he caught on with the Ravens but did not make their final roster and was on and off the practice squad.

He had a short stint with the Colts in 2025, but later returned to the Ravens and bounced between the practice squad and active roster. The Giants signed him to the roster ahead of the 2026 season.

In 2025, Tupou appeared in three games for the Ravens and recorded five total tackles.

Berrios, 30, was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots out of Miami in 2018. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason. He was quickly claimed by the Jets.

Berrios was set to be an unrestricted free agent and re-signed him to a two-year, $12 million deal. He was set to earn a base salary of $5,500,000 in 2023 when he was released.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins ahead of the 2023 season. Berrios returned on another one-year deal in 2024 before joining Houston for 2025. He then signed a one-year deal with the Giants for 2026.

In 2025, Berrios appeared in four games for the Texans and recorded six catches for 37 yards. He also returned three punts for 25 yards and three kicks for 81 yards.