Four Teams In Mix For WR Alec Pierce If Colts Fail To Re-Sign Him

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Colts are working hard to keep WR Alec Pierce on a new contract before he hits free agency tomorrow.

If Pierce tests the open market, Indianapolis will have steep competition to retain him. Fowler says the Patriots, Commanders, Raiders and Titans are all in the mix to sign Pierce.

All of them have a big need at receiver, especially for someone with Pierce’s downfield ability, and have plenty of cap space to make a splash. Fowler expects Pierce to make more than $27 million per year on his imminent deal.

New England, Las Vegas and Tennessee have been linked to Pierce before. Washington is a little newer as a possibility but Fowler notes they’re preparing to be active this month.

We took a look at potential landing spots for Pierce ourselves as well.

Pierce, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati.

He just finished the final year of a four-year $6,601,342 rookie contract that included a $1,980,976 signing bonus.

In 2025, Pierce appeared in 15 games for the Colts and recorded 47 receptions on 84 targets for 1,004 yards (21.3 YPC) and six touchdowns.

