Four Teams In The Mix To Sign S Jevon Holland

Jeremy Fowler reports that S Jevon Holland remains available and has four teams interested in signing him, including the Colts, Commanders, Panthers, and Titans.

We named the Colts, Jaguars, and Bills as the best landing spots for Holland, with the Panthers, Jets, and Broncos as other teams to watch.

Holland, 25, was a two-year starter at Oregon who opted out of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Holland with pick No. 36 overall in the second round back in 2021.

Holland finished out the final year of his four-year deal worth $8,716,409 million and a $3,699,207 signing bonus and is testing the market for the first time in his career.

In 2024, Holland has appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded 62 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, four pass defenses, and one forced fumble.

