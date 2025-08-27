Free Agent OL Shaq Mason Arrested For Alleged Domestic Assault

TMZ is reporting that veteran free agent OL Shaq Mason was arrested in Tennessee on Wednesday over allegations of domestic assault.

According to TMZ, Mason was apprehended by police during a traffic stop soon after the alleged incident took place.

one count of aggravated assault

one count of aggravated burglary

one count of harassment

one count of driving on a suspended license Mason was booked on several charges including: TMZ says Mason had bond set at $150,000, cops say and he was still behind bars as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Mason, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2,723,524 contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $50 million with the team.

Mason’s contract with New England included $23.5 million guaranteed and close to $30 million paid out over the first three years of the contract. New England traded Mason to the Buccaneers for a fifth-round pick in 2022.

He was due to make base salaries of $6.5 million and $7.5 million over the final two years of his deal, but the Buccaneers wound up restructuring his deal back in September of 2022 to create $6 million in cap space. He was traded to the Texans after just one season in a late-round pick swap.

The Texans released Mason back in March and there hasn’t been any reported interest in him since.

In 2024, Mason appeared in and started in 15 games for the Texans at guard.

