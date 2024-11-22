Free Agent OT D.J. Humphries Medically Cleared

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that free agent OT D.J. Humphries has officially been medically cleared from the torn ACL he suffered last year.

Humphries visited with the Giants earlier in the season, but he could be a veteran addition to watch for teams in need of tackle down the stretch and into the playoffs.

Humphries, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Florida by the Cardinals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.912 million rookie contract when Arizona picked up his fifth-year option back in 2018.

Humphries made a base salary of $9,625,000 for the 2019 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $45 million extension. After playing out that deal, Humphries returned to Arizona on a three-year, $66.8 million extension with $34 million guaranteed.

Humphries had two years remaining on his deal and was owed $16 million for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Humphries appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals with 15 starts at left tackle.

We have him included in our Top Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.