Free Agent OT Jedrick Wills Planning To Sit Out Upcoming Season

According to Jordan Schultz, former Browns LT Jedrick Wills is not currently looking to sign with a team and instead is planning on taking this year to recover his health.

Schultz says the plan is for Wills to sit out most, if not all, of the upcoming 2025 season despite drawing interest from multiple teams.

Wills was limited to just a handful of games with a knee injury this past season and the former first-rounder has seen his career deteriorate after a promising start in Cleveland.

He’s young enough, however, that he could potentially sit out a year and still draw enough interest in 2026 to continue his career, though that’s certainly far from a guarantee.

Wills, 26, was drafted by the Browns in the first round out of Alabama in 2020. He signed a four-year, $19,702,911 rookie contract with an $11,889,390 signing bonus.

The Browns picked up Wills’ fifth-year option for the 2024 season before restructuring his contract for the first time in August of 2023. They did so again in March of 2024 in order to create $10.44 million in cap space.

In 2024, Wills appeared in five games and made four starts for the Browns at left tackle.

