Free Agent S Quandre Diggs Fully Cleared To Play In 2025 Following Foot Injury

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports free agent S Quandre Diggs is 100 percent healthy and fully cleared to play in 2025.

Diggs missed the end of the 2024 season due to a Lisfranc injury. Rapoport mentions Diggs plans to be on the field this year.

Diggs, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.395 million contract and in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $20.4 million extension in 2018.

The Lions traded Diggs midseason in 2019, however, to the Seahawks, swapping a seventh for a fifth-round pick in 2021. Seattle reworked Diggs’ contract, giving the defensive back more injury protection as well as adding a voidable year in 2022.

He then signed a three-year, $39 million extension with Seattle. Diggs was entering the final year of that contract in 2024 when the Seahawks released him during the offseason. He caught on with the Titans on a one-year deal.

In 2024, Diggs appeared in eight games for the Titans and recorded 42 total tackles. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 17 safety out of 88 qualifying players.