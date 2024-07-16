Gambling Charges Dropped Against Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the state of Louisiana has dropped charges of underage gambling and computer fraud against Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte.

Boutte, 21, was a freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC selection for LSU. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after three seasons at LSU

The Patriots selected him in the sixth round and signed him to a four-year deal worth $4.027 million, which included a $187,274 signing bonus.

In 2023, Boutte appeared in five games for the Patriots and caught two passes for 19 yards.