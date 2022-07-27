Giants Activate TE Daniel Bellinger From PUP List

The New York Giants announced they have activated fourth-round TE Daniel Bellinger from the PUP list.

TE Daniel Bellinger passed his physical and was activated off the PUP list. 📰: https://t.co/NsimqGkxNy pic.twitter.com/lCtSOJadN9 — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) July 27, 2022

Bellinger, 21, is a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, and was invited to attend the Senior Bowl following his career at San Diego State, where he caught the eye of NFL scouts.

He was drafted by the Giants in the fourth round with the No. 112 overall pick and signed a four-year, $4,453,104 rookie contract that includes a signing bonus of $793,104.

During his four years with the Aztecs, Bellinger appeared in 31 games and caught 68 passes for 771 yards (11.3 YPC) and five touchdowns.