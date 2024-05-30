Giants Add Incentives To WR Darius Slayton’s Contract

Giants WR Darius Slayton said the team added some incentives to his contract which prompted his return to OTAs, per Ryan Dunleavy.

Field Yates reports New York added $650,000 of incentives to Slayton’s contract to the $1.5 million he already could earn.

Slayton had been staying away from OTAs, which are voluntary, in the hopes of securing a boost to his contract. He’s been the leading receiver for New York in four of his five seasons with the team.

He is entering the final year of his contract and was slated to make $6.4 million in total compensation this season.

Slayton, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Giants out of Auburn back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,753,988 rookie contract with the Giants that included a $233,988 signing bonus and $233,988 guaranteed.

The Giants and Slayton agreed to a restructured deal that reduced his salary from $2.54 million to the league minimum of $965,000. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he returned on a two-year, $12 million deal.

In 2023, Slayton appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and caught 50 passes on 79 targets for 770 yards and four touchdowns.