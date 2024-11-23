Giants Announce Four Moves, Activate OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux From IR

The Giants announced four roster moves on Saturday, including activating OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux from injured reserve.

In addition, New York signed QB Tim Boyle from their practice squad and officially waived QB Daniel Jones and LB Tomon Fox.

Thibodeaux, 23, was selected fifth overall by the Giants in the 2022 draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $33.3 million that includes a $20 million signing bonus and is fully guaranteed.

In 2024, Thibodeaux has appeared in five games for the Giants and recorded 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks.