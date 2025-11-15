Giants Announce Four Transactions

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Per Dan Salomone, the Giants made four transactions on Saturday and also had DL Elijah Garcia signed from their practice squad by the Falcons.

Evan Neal

New York is also placing G Evan Neal on injured reserve, signing K Younghoe Koo from the practice squad.

For Week 11, the team is also elevating WR Dalen Cambre and DL Elijah Chatman.

Neal, 25, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a consensus First-Team All-American and a first-team All-SEC in 2021 before being selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft by the Giants.

He’s in the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $24.6 million, which includes a $15 million signing bonus and is also fully guaranteed.

In 2024, Neal appeared in nine games and started seven times at tackle. He has not appeared in a game in 2025.

We will have more on the Giants as the news becomes available. 

